Really?! Ex Says Mel B ‘All But Abandoned’ 8-Year-Old Daughter, Seeks Full Custody In Court

Stephen Belafonte Seeking Full Custody Over Mel B’s Daughter Madison

According to a TMZ Mel B is in jeopardy of losing custody of her daughter with ex-hubby Stephen Belafonte.

In court docs, Stephen claims Mel has ‘all but abandoned’ her youngest child since moving to the UK following her split from Stephen. The 44-year-old producer also claims he’s been the sole caregiver of Madison for the majority of 2018 and 2019.

The single dad claims in the docs that Mel is absent from Madison’s life. Stephen also wants Mel to have access to Madison but only in L.A. and only supervised visitation.

The documents come after Mel, also 44, had her request to take Madison home to the UK for Christmas blocked by courts in December after they ruled in favor of Stephen. In November, Mel filed court documents asking to return to the UK because she can’t find work in the US.

Yikes! Hopefully, these two get it together and come to an agreement soon that makes everyone happy. Thoughts?