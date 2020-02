See The Pics: Rihanna Looks Outstanding In Orange As She Celebrates The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna Celebrates The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman

On Friday, February 7, Rihanna and Linda Fargo hosted special guests in celebration of Bergdorf Goodman’s New York Fashion Week partnership with FENTY, and the launch of FENTY’s first drop of the year, titled ‘Release 2-20’.

The BG x FENTY partnership features an exclusive pop-up with the newest collection drop, a complete 5th Avenue window takeover showcasing FENTY’s latest campaign on Freedom, and a guest-edit of Bergdorf Goodman’s newly relaunched website by FENTY and Rihanna.

Check out pictures from the event on the next few pages to see some pieces from the new collection as Rihanna celebrates the big release!