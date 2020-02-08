LHHNY: Cyn Santana Talks Baby Lexington’s Milestones & Co-Parenting With Joe Budden [Video]

Cyn Santana On Baby Lexington’s Milestones

Cyn Santana has become a whole new person since she became a mother two years ago, so it’s only right she stop by VH1 with her baby to talk about all of his milestones so far.

Check out the video down below to see Cyn and baby Lexington as she tells the world about his favorite food, his personal style, and how co-parenting is working between her and Joe Budden.