#LHHNY: The Internet Is STILL CLOWNING The Hell Out Of Cyn Santana And Tahiry For Fighting Over Joe Budden

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Cyn Santana Tahiry

Source: VH1 / VH1

Cyn Vs. Tahiry Is All Jokes

As soon as it was announced that Tahiry and Cyn and Joe Budden would be on this season of Love & Hip-Hop together, we knew it would be pretty hectic. They’ve given us just that in spades. Last week things got crazy when Jonathan tried to figure out what was going on with Yandy trying to get Tahiry and Joe back together.

Cyn feels some sort of way because uh we’re not quite sure why? It’s all a bit mess and it blew over this past week. Twitter has had a field day clowning the hell out of all parties involved and it’s been rather hilarious.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.