SMH: Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Sued By Miami Rapper Over His Track, “Stoopid”

Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Sued By Miami Rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t catch a break when it comes to legal issues.

While still behind bars on federal racketeering charges, the rapper has reportedly been hit with a federal lawsuit over his 2018 song, “Stoopid.” According to the suit obtained by The Blast, Miami rapper Yung Gordon has accused 6ix9ine along with producer Tay Keith of using his work without proper authorization.

The aforementioned audio is featured at the beginning of select versions of “Stoopid,” in which Gordon is heard saying:= the following:

“Y’all already know, it be the boy Yung Gordon/You rockin’ with Take Money Promotions/Ay Take Money Promotions/Give ’em that new s**t, no fool s**t/Oh Yeah, let’s go.”

According to Gordon, the clip was only meant to be a “radio drop”: a type of recording used for promotional purposes, not on songs. The plaintiff says he was contacted by Take Money Promotions to record this particular drop, saying the company then sent the recording to Tekashi, who used it as the intro for “Stoopid.”

Now, Gordon is suing the defendants for copyright infringement, seeking unspecified damages along with an injunction that would prohibit 6ix9ine from profiting off of his recording.

“Stoopid” features Bobby Shmurda and served as the fourth single off Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut album, DUMMY BOY.