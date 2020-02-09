Say What?! Lori Harvey Fights Off Would-Be Car Jacker From Stealing Her Rolls Royce In Atlanta

Lori Harvey Stops A Car Jacker From Stealing Her Rolls Royce

Lori Harvey kicked off 2020 in the best way possible, celebrating her birthday in Jamaica and shutting down Instagram by finally going public with her boo, Future. But January’s many blessings seem to have stopped short of extending into the rest of the year. Now, it looks like February is already trying our good sister Lori as she was the target of an attempted carjacking in Atlanta.

According to reports from TMZ, Lori Harvey was parked in an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia when she hopped out of her car to grab some belongings in the trunk. When she looked up, a car jacker was helping himself to whatever was in the driver’s seat of her Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Lori saw this as it was going down and decided to spring into action, starting to tussle with the carjacker before he pushed her away.

Before being pushed away, though, Harvey’s quick thinking led to her taking the key to the car, which would prevent it from starting. As she backed away from her vehicle, another man pulled up with the getaway car, hopped out, and grabbed her red duffle bag, with both the men immediately fleeing the scene.

Luckily for Lori, the thieves only ended up taking the duffle bag, which she told police only had her clothing inside of it. She was not harmed during the alteration and obviously, she can replace the clothes–so all-in-all, the altercation could have gone a lot worse.

At the time of the incident, Lori was coming back from a trip to Whole Foods, so police have said they will check surveillance footage to determine whether or not she was followed from there to the apartment complex where it all went down.

.