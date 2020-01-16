Lori Harvey Shares Trailer From Jamaican Birthday Getaway With Boo Thang Future And Her Bevy Of Baddie Besties

- By Bossip Staff
Future and Lori Harvey

Source: SplashNews/ London Entertainment / Splash News

Caribbean Queen: Lori Harvey Unleashes Cinematic Clip From Jamaican Getaway With Friends

Lori Harvey and her friends have been breaking the internet all week thanks to their kini clad photoshoots from their Jamaican getaway where she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

Life is Good 💎

If the photos weren’t enough — Lori took things over the top Wednesday afternoon with a short “birthday trailer” which showcased famous friends like Winnie Harlow, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Jordyn Woods and more flexing in the sun as she alternately lurked seductively in the pool, rode a four wheeler and walked beside her boo thing Future.

Pretty impressive right? If that’s not a trailer for being rich, beautiful and black on your birthday well then we don’t know what is.

We’re wondering did the Jamaican tourism board sponsor this vacation because they really might as well have. How many of your homegirls do you think will try to replicate this move later this year?

Hit the flip for the hottest pics from the trip

Emily B’s beautiful daughter Taina posted up with Lori

relax with me😚💋

Orange never looked better on Jordyn

Teyana’s BAWWWWDY is just wheeeew

💚🖤💛

We love this duo

Only time we wear Burberry to swim 😏

Speaking of duos, Future and Lori weren’t the only rapper/baddie couple on the trip. Herbo and Taina matched in their Burberry

Jamaica… badgyal reach 🇯🇲😍

Winnie had full on photoshoots

    Mellow yellow 💛💛 @prettylittlething

    Taina brought out the sunshine

    Loving Normani’s Chanel Swag

    Ryan Destiny is always lovely

    Call me I’m there 💚📟

    Winnie rocked Jamaican flag colors on her crocheted suit

    Normani kept on posting as the group left Jamaica

    Life is Good ❤️🦅

    And of course we HAD to revisit this one…

