Lori Harvey Shares Trailer From Jamaican Birthday Getaway With Boo Thang Future And Her Bevy Of Baddie Besties

Caribbean Queen: Lori Harvey Unleashes Cinematic Clip From Jamaican Getaway With Friends
Lori Harvey and her friends have been breaking the internet all week thanks to their kini clad photoshoots from their Jamaican getaway where she celebrated her 23rd birthday.
If the photos weren’t enough — Lori took things over the top Wednesday afternoon with a short “birthday trailer” which showcased famous friends like Winnie Harlow, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Jordyn Woods and more flexing in the sun as she alternately lurked seductively in the pool, rode a four wheeler and walked beside her boo thing Future.
Pretty impressive right? If that’s not a trailer for being rich, beautiful and black on your birthday well then we don’t know what is.
We’re wondering did the Jamaican tourism board sponsor this vacation because they really might as well have. How many of your homegirls do you think will try to replicate this move later this year?
Hit the flip for the hottest pics from the trip
Emily B’s beautiful daughter Taina posted up with Lori
Orange never looked better on Jordyn
Teyana’s BAWWWWDY is just wheeeew
We love this duo
Speaking of duos, Future and Lori weren’t the only rapper/baddie couple on the trip. Herbo and Taina matched in their Burberry
Winnie had full on photoshoots
Taina brought out the sunshine
Loving Normani’s Chanel Swag
Ryan Destiny is always lovely
Winnie rocked Jamaican flag colors on her crocheted suit
Normani kept on posting as the group left Jamaica
And of course we HAD to revisit this one…
