Ooop! Vivica Fox Shades ‘Set It Off’ Remake, Implores Issa Not To Touch Cult Classic

Vivica Fox Implores Issa Not To Touch Cult Classic “Set It Off”

Vivica A. Fox heard all about Issa Rae’s upcoming reimagining of her 1996 cult classic “Set It Off” and she’s none too pleased about it. The actress was a recent guest on ET Live and in between dishing on her holiday movie, Christmas Matchmakers, she gave her candid thoughts on the forthcoming “Set It Off” remake.

As previously reported Issa Rae is reportedly producing and starring in the upcoming remake that will include a script from Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster.

According to Vivica who starred in the original aside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise, the remake is just not necessary.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” said Vivica on ET Live. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.” “Like, create your own franchise,” she continued. “If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she’ll probably, if it’s not good, they’re going to slay her for it.”

She makes a fair point if this remake isn’t a hit it will for SURE get Issa obliterated by fans—do YOU think it’s worth the risk???

Watch Vivica talk “Set It Off” and “Christmas Matchmakers” below.