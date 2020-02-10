Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Oscars 2020?

Who Looked More Bangin’ At Oscars 2020?

The 2020 Oscars are underway and a number of your fave celebs walked the red carpet. Blac Chyna boggled a few minds when she arrived but shone anyway in a cleavage-baring Dona Matoshi gown.

Possible EOGT/Best Actress/Best Original song nominee Cynthia Erivo STUNNED in Versace while rocking stiletto nails, intricate earrings, and rings on each finger.

Regina King (of course) looked stunning ahead of presenting the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Brad Pitt. Her waist was whittled in an Atelier Versace gown.

Janelle Monae also looked gorgeous, the Electric Lady donned Ralph Lauren before opening the show with a high-energy performance.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2020 Oscars???

