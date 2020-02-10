Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Oscars 2020?

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Who Looked More Bangin’ At Oscars 2020?

The 2020 Oscars are underway and a number of your fave celebs walked the red carpet. Blac Chyna boggled a few minds when she arrived but shone anyway in a cleavage-baring Dona Matoshi gown.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Possible EOGT/Best Actress/Best Original song nominee Cynthia Erivo STUNNED in Versace while rocking stiletto nails, intricate earrings, and rings on each finger.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Regina King (of course) looked stunning ahead of presenting the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Brad Pitt. Her waist was whittled in an Atelier Versace gown.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Janelle Monae also looked gorgeous, the Electric Lady donned Ralph Lauren before opening the show with a high-energy performance.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2020 Oscars???

 

More photos on the flip.

Here’s a better look at Cynthia Erivo’s Versace look for the night.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a custom Lakers inspired tux emblazoned with 24. He brought his wife Tonya Lewis Lee as his date.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Did you see Billy Porter’s Oscars look? He wore Giles Deacon Couture for the evening.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

