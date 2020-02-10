RHOA: Kenya Got DRAGGED For Trying To Ruin A Relationship While Hers REMAINS A Mess

Kenya And The Cookie Lady

This season of RHOA has been all about the way Kenya Moore has become public enemy number one. She has been feuding with Tanya and it went up two weeks ago when Kenya’s wig was brought into play. Kenya wanted to strike back by bringing up that Tanya’s husband may have had some affair with “The Cookie Lady.” The whole scheme was cooked up from “The Cookie Lady’s” messy imagination.

Tanya was unfazed and it blew up in Kenya’s face even while Kenya angrily called her the C-Word.

Meanwhile, Marc is paying Kenya absolute dust in terms of attention, making Kenya even more of the butt of jokes. This has been a nightmare season for Kenya. The dragging is epic and it’s ugly as hell.

Kenya got all this energy for everybody but her “ husband “ lol #Rhoa pic.twitter.com/J4dmED1rTa — Lori Harvey (@highsadityneek) February 10, 2020

Poor Kenya. Maybe next week she can get it together…maybe.