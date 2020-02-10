Revenge Bawdy: Anansa Sims Flaunts Her Mom Of Four Cakes After Alleged Matt Barnes Breakup

Anansa Sims Puts Her Body On Blast

We reported before that Anansa Sims, mother of Matt Barnes’ baby boy had recently declared herself ‘single’ on social media, but is she also ready to mingle? She’s been putting her BEST cakes forward in photos for social media.

To add spice to the rumors that she and Matt are done, she posted a message about not wasting time on people who don’t cherish her.

Some people might be taking this as a smoke signal from Anansa that she’s ready to move on and hit the dating scene. If the photos weren’t enough, the captions tell all! Just two days ago, Sim wrote “somebody gonna love it” in the caption under a photo showing off her outstanding figure.

Yes, ma’am. WE love it!

How long do you think it will be before Anansa is wifed up again? Hit the flip for more of her.