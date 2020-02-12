This New Commercial Featuring Phylicia Rashad Is A Celebration Of #BlackGirlMagic

American Family Insurance Debuts New Spot Celebrating Black Girls

A new commercial that celebrates a little girl’s ability to dream big made its debut last night.

Titled “Rowing,” the 30-second spot from American Family Insurance features a voiceover from veteran actress Phylicia Rashad and is giving us all the feels.

In it, viewers see a little girl coaching a team of rowers as they plow towards the finish line. Later we learn that the little girl imagined the rowing scene while playing and her and her parents have to step in after the sink overflows.

Check out the commercial above. What do you think about it?