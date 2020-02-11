Oh, Angela: Blac Chyna Cries Racism Over Oscars Backlash, Forges Phony Ultrasound Sparking Pregnancy Rumors 

Blac Chyna Says Oscars Backlash Is Racist, Posts Phony Ultrasound

When it comes to Blac Chyna‘s whereabouts, it’s almost as if she disappears from the spotlight for a couple of months only to return with antics that leaves everybody talking. On Sunday, the reality star attended the 92nd Academy Awards, and of course folks had lots to say about the unorthodox appearance.

Blac Chyna stealing a Oscar after not being nominated. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/algoBdL5Fp — Mamba Out 🙏🏾💔💜💛💜💛 (@shanice_kee) February 9, 2020

But according to Chyna, the backlash is more than just some haters — it’s racism. Her reps told TMZ:

“Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are “so white”. [It] further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the Entertainment Industry face; yes, even during Black History Month.’”

Before the smoke could even clear from her Oscar debacle, Chyna took to social media to cause more of a stir by posting an ultrasound with the caption “Blessed 2020”. Folks were speculating that King and Dream’s mom was expecting her third child, until folks on the Internet did some digging and discovered that the sonogram image wasn’t even hers.

2020 is looking real 2016-ish for Angela Renèe White. Thoughts?