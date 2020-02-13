Never Forget, My Loves: Here’s Why Mo’Nique’s Reminding Everyone That Oprah Was Mean AF To Toni Braxton

Mo’Nique Reminds Everyone That Oprah Was Demeaning To Toni Braxton In Interview

In case you thought that Mo’Nique was leaving her qualms with Oprah in the last decade, it’s about to be open season for the mogul all 2020.

Last week, she SCORCHED the billionaire over hypocrisy surrounding her silence about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault accusations while entertaining Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson’s. Now, Mo is reminding everyone that Oprah has seemingly BEEN sabotaging Black people, including successful Black women like Toni Braxton.

Toni made a few adverse financial decisions at the height of her career and a very popular Oprah interview exposed her debt at the time. Toni thinks Oprah’s goal was to basically humiliate her. Unfortunately, this interview completely changed the trajectory of Toni’s career, she said.

Mo’Nique thinks it’s fair to say that Oprah has been demeaning and unfair to Black celebrities for a few decades now and is using this Black History Month to casually remind everyone.

IF YOU THINK @oprah ONLY DEMEANS BLACK MEN IT’S BECAUSE THE BLACK WOMEN HAS BEEN MADE VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE!!! SEE FOR YOURSELF WITH OUR SISTER TONI B. IN CASE YOU FORGOT OR NEVER KNEW!!! LOVE US 2 LIFE!

Yikes!

Do you agree or disagree with Mo’Nique here?