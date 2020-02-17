10 Pictures That Prove ‘Good Girls’ Star Manny Montana & His Beautiful Black Wife Adelfa Marr Are The Cutest Couple Ever

Manny Montana And His Wife Adelfa Marr Couldn't Be Any Cuter
After waiting for what feels like forever, Season 3 of Good Girls finally premiered last night on NBC.
If you’re a fan of Good Girls, then you definitely know Rio, AKA Manny Montana.
As the show started to gain popularity, The Crime King quickly caught fans’ attention with that neck tattoo and cocky attitude. Girls everywhere have been lusting over Manny for the longest, and even though we’re all excited to see how the cliffhangers from Season 2 play out…we’re just a little more excited to see Rio back on our screens every Sunday.
Not to burst any bubbles, but before you try to slide in those DM’s: it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, Montana has been snatched up for a while, and somehow, his wife is even more gorgeous than he is.
Let’s talk about hair! I’ve been growing my hair out since December of 2015. Back then it was shaven to about a 1 and dyed platinum blonde. I was cutting and dying my hair weekly to keep it in tip-top shape, never wanting to look “unkempt.” I finally started growing it out and the process was a hard one — I had to learn how to take care of my natural hair. For many of you who have never had to alter your hair to conform to society’s standards, please understand that growing out natural hair is a big step and changes your life drastically. . . My hair defines me. It reaffirms and confirms my blackness, not just to me, but to the entire world. One look at my hair and you know that I’m black. While fros, natural hair, braids, twists and locs are trendy now, it wasn’t always the case. It limited (and still limits) PoC from getting jobs, it limits the schools children can attend, it limits PoC in sports, etc. Our hair, MY hair, has been seen as a problem for centuries and it’s wonderful to get to a point in life where you can genuinely and wholeheartedly say, “This is me, this is who I am, I will not continue to conform and damage my being to make YOU feel comfortable because YOU have ideas and preconceived notions about people who have hair like MINE.” . . . It’s been 3 years, lots of tears, lots of trial and error, lots of nasty looks, COUNTLESS people touching my hair w.o asking, people asking me if I have a wig on and/or telling me to “just brush it so it doesn’t look so tangled.” It’s more than just hair to PoC, sometimes it’s the thing that defines how society views and treats us. So next time you’d like to touch someone’s hair, comment on the texture, use the words like nappy, crazy or wild and pls don’t question why it’s not okay to appropriate certain hairstyles that are native to black people — understand that it’s deeper than all of that, it deeper than just words and it’s deeper than just a hairstyle. (And for those that genuinely love black hair, a simple compliment does the trick. No need for photos or to pet us, we are not animals) . . . Fro achieved with @curls Blueberry Bliss gel and Blueberry edge control with the help of @shopbabytress edge brush 💙
That’s his wife, Adelfa Marr. Yeah, she’s literally perfect. And beside these two both being really, really, ridiculously good looking, they’re also super in love and not afraid to show it.
Their endless support for one another and constant cute captions might leave you envious, but mostly, you’ll just be in awe of how two people could be so compatible.
Hit the flip to see more pictures of Manny Montana and Adelfa Marr that prove they’re not only gorgeous, but the perfect match.
@dodgers Thank you thank you thank you for making my family’s Labor Day so special! @mrlucky005 @dcjuniorbfsb Are life long fans and had a ball! And you even got this Native New Yorker @adelfamarr to cheer for that Dodger Blue!!! (Trying to get her to forget those Yanks) 🤦🏽♂️😊 Thanks for all the love!! #dodgers #dodgerstadium
Congrats to my best fckn friend in the world on her 1 year business anniversary!!!! I know it’s hard to believe but this woman is even prettier on the inside. She takes all the pain and hurt people confide in her for and turns it into positive change! She took nothing and made it into a beautiful business that helps so many people! If you’re looking to make a positive change in your life and need a little help doing it please reach out to my lovely wife @adelfamarr it’ll be the best decision you ever made! Love you boo!!!!
Such a beautiful, happy and memorable day with my amazingly talented husband. This one is definitely for the books. While I’m only on for the quickest stint, I can’t tell you how much it meant to be a part of this with @lbmannymontana . Thanks for making me the happiest girl to walk this earth @lbmannymontana and thank you @nbcgoodgirls for having me.
Yesterday my brother Manny @lbmannymontana walked into the gym and took me by surprise. My mouth dropped, my eyes did this 👀and I couldn’t believe it. I hadn’t seen this brother in about 4 years. He brought his lovely wife @adelfamarr to meet me as well and the whole experience just blew my mind. There’s been a few times when old friends I mean people that are very dear to me, stop by with a surprise visit and bring their wives, husbands, even children to meet me. Sometimes a gym member moves and comes back for a visit and Sol Box is on their list of places to go. Moments like this are hard to explain but easy to feel. ✊🏾❤️ Lots Of Love!!! ——-//////——— Thank you @lbmannymontana Thank you @brueroc Thank you @keo_xmen Thank you @zamefc Thank you @tealizm Thank you @kenneth_cruz_miami Thank you @jamieburgoon Thank you @jon7with7no7h Thank you @elainefannoy For being some of those people who have brought your loved ones by just to say Hello. I know the list goes on and I want you all to know how much I appreciate your family visits. ✊🏾❤️✊🏾❤️✊🏾❤️✊🏾❤️
