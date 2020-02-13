WELP: Video Surfaces Of Lori Harvey Fighting Off Car Jacker In Atlanta

Video Surfaces Of Lori Harvey Fighting Off Car Jacker

Last week, Lori Harvey was in the headlines after she fell victim to an attempted carjacking in Atlanta. Luckily, Lori survived without any major injuries, and most importantly, she was also still in possession of her Rolls Royce truck. Though she did lose a red duffle bag to the carjackers, she explained later on that the only thing they got from the bag were some clothes. Essentially, the jackers went through all that trouble just to steal the good sis’ spend the night bag.

Since then, police have been reviewing security cameras to try and find the criminals in question. Luckily for us, some of that footage has found its way online thanks to the people over at TMZ. In the clip, you can see Lori bravely fighting off the attackers before outsmarting them by taking the key fob before walking away calmly.

Peep the clip for yourself down below.