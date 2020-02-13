Quit Shaming! Kiyomi Leslie Addresses Critics After Private ‘Only Fans’ Video Leaks Online

Kiyomi Leslie Addresses Having An “Only Fans” Site

Instagram model and Bow Wow’s ex-GF Kiyomi Leslie is addressing critics after a video from her private ‘Only Fans’ page sparked lots of shaming online.

In the clip, which is making its rounds on social media, Kiyomi is seen in a tight dress with the front zipper all the way down to her stomach with her breasts exposed. She then turns around and lifts up her dress to expose her cakes.

‘Only Fans’ is meant to be a subscription-only style platform where ‘creators’ like Kiyomi can connect directly to consumers. In a statement, Kiyomi tells ONSITE! that she believes Bow Wow was the person who leaked the sexy video, in an effort to give her a bad reputation.

“My OnlyFans has been up before I dated Shad and during me dating him. There are videos of me in his house. He knew about my page and is now trying to get blogs to pick this up because I released a music video and this is his way of distracting people from that.

As far as the content goes, Kiyomi goes on to defend her decision to take it into her own hands, as opposed to going back to reality tv.

“There is no nude on my site. GUTTATL begged me to come back on the show and I happily declined the offer because Shad is an EP of the show, which means he controls the narrative and would make sure to do so he can look good.”

Do YOU think Bow Wow is behind this campaign to sabotage his ex? Either way, get your coins, girl!

Hit the flip for more of Kiyomi, for free!