Pettiest Reactions To Draya Struggling With "Parasite's" Subtitles

2Fine2Read: Pettiest Reactions To Draya Struggling With Oscar-Winning “Parasite’s” Subtitles

- By Bossip Staff
Draya Struggles With “Parasite” Subtitles, Sparks Hysteria

Draya was back at it again with the viral shenanigans–this time, struggling to watch Oscar-winning “Parasite” because, uh, it has subtitles and she would actually have to read them. No, seriously.

Now, to be fair, her struggling to put her phone down for an entire movie is relatable, especially in 2020, but Petty Twitter skipped over that small detail and focused on her being stressed by subtitles in YET ANOTHER classic Draya moment.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Draya struggling with “Parasite” on the flip.

