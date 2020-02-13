2Fine2Read: Pettiest Reactions To Draya Struggling With Oscar-Winning “Parasite’s” Subtitles

y’all Draya tried to watch Parasite last night and the one inch barrier had your girl shook 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/If18pgAbHX — Bougie Banton 👸🏽🇯🇲✨ (@hotlinebling) February 12, 2020

Draya Struggles With “Parasite” Subtitles, Sparks Hysteria

Draya was back at it again with the viral shenanigans–this time, struggling to watch Oscar-winning “Parasite” because, uh, it has subtitles and she would actually have to read them. No, seriously.

Now, to be fair, her struggling to put her phone down for an entire movie is relatable, especially in 2020, but Petty Twitter skipped over that small detail and focused on her being stressed by subtitles in YET ANOTHER classic Draya moment.

draya’s brain trying to follow the dialogue in parasite while checking her phone pic.twitter.com/4WqU1YG4aq — my mansion sitting on 40 acres who the neighbors? (@warrenthe1k) February 12, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Draya struggling with “Parasite” on the flip.