Mr. Nice Shoes: J. Cole Officially Signed An Endorsement Deal With Puma & You Can Cop His First Sneaker Right Now

Mr. Nice Shoes: J. Cole Officially Signs An Endorsement Deal With Puma
Puma has officially announced they signed J. Cole after months of speculation.
According to reports from Complex, the brand states that this collaboration will be a multi-year partnership between the two, with their first project being a short film that’s set to air during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
This film was produced by Puma and Dreamville and was co-directed by Cole himself, focusing on the idea of never abandoning one’s dream no matter how many obstacles you might face.
“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted,” said Adam Petrick, Puma’s Global Director of Brand & Marketing. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”
As for what sneakers we can expect from this team-up, Cole’s first shoe is also releasing this week. It’s a reissue of the classic Sky LX from the ’80s, now dubbed the Sky Dreamer, which has already been spotted on him over the past few months, causing speculation of a deal.
You can grab the Puma Sky Dreamer here and at select Puma retailers on February 13 for $130. The brand also states that the Sky Dreamer will be the first of many hoops products that Cole will be involved in, prior to the launch of his own Dreamer collection which will feature sneakers and apparel later this year.
