Knifed Up Or Nah: Did Summer Walker Get Nose Surgery?
- By Bossip Staff
Fans Think Summer Walker Had Nose Surgery
“Over It” singer Summer Walker has seemingly left evidence on Instagram that she’s gotten a nose job.
Earlier this week, Summer posted a photo suspiciously wearing a mask that seemed unusual to followers. Now she’s resurfaced without the garment over her face and she looks a lot different, specifically her nose.
Here she is with her mask on:
She has not confirmed or denied that this mask was for surgery YET, but that’s not stopping people from assuming.
Hit the flip to see what Summer looked like before and after she took her mask off.
This is Summer’s nose before she popped up on IG with a mask:
Here she is after:
Does it look like surgery to YOU? Hit the flip for more of what her fans are saying about her ‘new’ nose.
