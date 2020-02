OVERRR IT: Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker Said She’s Done With Music After 2020

Summer Walker: “I’m not making music after 2020” Me: pic.twitter.com/tyJgPB6oon — playboy (@localdreads) February 11, 2020

Summer Walker Quits Music (Again), Sparks Hystera

Our fave reclusive R&Baddie Summer Walker has been overrrr it for months and let everyone know she’s done making music after 2020 in a shocking (yet not-very-shocking) development in her shenanigan-filled career that sparked all sorts of hysteria across Twitter.

@IAMSUMMERWALKER baby i’m you’re number one fan please don’t give me a heart attack “stop music after 2020” pic.twitter.com/WpoWGBPd11 — Emma Alier (@emmiikenz) February 11, 2020

