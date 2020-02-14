For Your Viewing Pleasure: Megan Thee Stallion Performs “B.I.T.C.H.” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Performs "B.I.T.C.H." On 'The Tonight Show' [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Stops By The Tonight Show
Megan Thee Stallion stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night to perform her latest single, “B.I.T.C.H” for live audience and people watching at home. The Houston hottie looks absolutely amazing as she performs in a red ensemble, making the stage look like a Valentine’s Day dream–all while she raps about how a man can’t control her.
Check out the video down below to see Megan’s latest late night performance:
