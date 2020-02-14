Thoughts? Amanda Seales Believes It’s “Low-Key Noble” For Jussie Smollett To Pull Hoax-y Hate Crime [Video]

Amanda Seales Thinks Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hate Crime Hoax Is “Noble”

Amanda Seales seemingly shocked and confused her The Real co-hosts on The View when talking about Jussie Smollett’s potential punishment for allegedly lying about the now-infamous hate crime that he claims to have suffered on a sub-zero night in Chicago last year.

In defending Smollett against those who want him drawn-and-quartered for his alleged hate crime hoax, Seales opined that “even if it was a hoax for the sake of bringing attention to this, that’s low-key noble”.

Look at Adrienne’s face when she hears that…logic. Peep the clip below to hear Amanda’s explanation.

Do YOU think it’s cool to hoax hate crimes in order to “bring attention” to REAL hate crimes?