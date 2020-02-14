Black Love: A Gallery Of Black Men In Hollywood Who Faithfully Love Their Black Wives

- By Bossip Staff
Black Hollywood Love

It’s Valentine’s Day, so you know what that means. It’s time to think about all the love that’s in the air. Whether you are enjoying love today or single, it doesn’t matter. You can still have some positivity in your life. As we did with NBA players, we want to highlight some black love that stands the test of time.

So let’s look at the men in Hollywood who love the absolute hell out of their BLACK wives and we love to see it, literally.

Hit the flip to feel the black love.

With the one and only @ryanmichelleb. #Emmys

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Y’all better NOT sip her secret. @just

Will and Jada

😁 #denzelwashington #paulettawashington

Denzel And Paulette Washington

    Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict

