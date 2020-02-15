Are YOU Feeling The Wopsters’ Pink Drip For Gucci Mane’s Opulent 40th Birthday Soiree?

Happy Birthday, Gucci Mane!

Gucci Mane celebrated a milestone birthday this past week by hosting his own black-tie affair. The 40-year-old rapper held the Guwop Gala in Atlanta, Georgia at the swank St. Regis hotel. Some familiar faces who happen to be friends of the couple were in attendance like rappers Lil Baby, Kevin Gates and JuJu from “Love and Hip Hop”.

The Wopsters themselves decided to paint the peach city pink in their matching ensembles.

