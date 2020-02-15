BOSSIPSounds: Listen To Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby & Lil Baby [Audio]

DaBaby & Lil Baby Release A “Life Is Good” Remix

After dropping a couple songs together for the first time in a while, Drake and Future still aren’t done.

The What a Time to Be Alive collaborators released the official remix for their single, “Life Is Good” on Friday night, featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby.

Future replaced Drake’s verse on this remix by going over his part of the song, calling back to Drake’s line: “I haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up.” As for the new additions, both Lil Baby and DaBaby prove that they’re here to add some solid verses to an already beloved song. Lil Baby already has a few Drake features under his belt, so it’s no surprise there’s some chemistry among this group.

Check out the remix down below: