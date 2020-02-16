Dwyane Wade Says Telling Gabrielle Union He Had Baby By Another Woman Was ‘The Hardest Thing He’s Ever Done’

No couple in Hollywood looks happier than Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union–especially since the baller’s retirement from the NBA, but things haven’t always been this good between them.

In his upcoming ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, the former Miami Heat star talks about some of the trials and tribulations that got them to where they are now. When discussing their marriage, D Wade admits that telling Union he had a baby by another woman was the “hardest thing” he’s ever done.

Back in 2013, the couple ended up putting their relationship on pause to take a break from one another. During their break Wade was intimately involved with Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyerin, which led to the birth of a son by the name of Xavier.

Of course, Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade got back together, but not before the baller had to break the big news about his son.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” Wade said in his documentary, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

He went on to explain that because he loved Union so much, it made things more difficult because he knew telling her about his son would hurt her.

“When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna fuck somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human.”

Through it all, Dwyane and Gabrielle have been together for over a decade and built a beautiful family together. Wade is the father of 18-year-old Zaire, 12-year-old Zaya, and 6-year-old Xavier. Union and Wade welcomed their first child, Kaavia, in 2018.

Dwyane Wade’s special, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, airs on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/?utm_source=ig_embed