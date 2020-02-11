Dope Dads: Dwyane Wade Discusses Supporting 12-Year-Old Zaya’s Gender Identity [VIDEO]

Dwyane Wade Reveals How Son Zion Became Daughter Zaya

In case you missed it, this week Dwyane Wade made an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” to promote his new ESPN documentary, “D Wade: Life Unexpected.”

During the appearance Wade discussed his 12-year-old at length, revealing how his child, Zion, who was born a boy, came home one day and sat Wade and wife Gabrielle Union down to ask they use she/her pronouns going forward as well as the name Zaya.

Union and Wade have embraced Zaya’s wishes and the retired baller told Ellen that they’re proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So, when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved.”

We thought it was so dope that Dwyane mentioned how his wife reached out to the entire cast of “POSE.”

We saw Gabrielle Union last week at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon where the cast and creator of “POSE” were honored. We wonder if they had a chance to catch up there?

The ESPN documentary D Wade: Life Unexpected, airs Sunday, February 23. Will you be watching?