Coupled Up? Draya Seen Supposedly Oochie Wallying With Nas In The Bahamas

Draya And Nas Spark Hook Up Rumors

Draya Michele is SINGLE single. So single, she’s on a girls trip in the Bahamas and apparently partying closely with Nas. The bikini mogul decided to share this bit of info on social media and now fans think the two stars are hooking up!

Draya posted this photo with Nas to her IG stories, placing the word Jones on her booty. What could she be implying???

So far, the photo is causing hysteria for Nas fans hoping Draya hasn’t bagged up their boo in their heads. Do YOU think Draya could be getting One Mic’d by the emcee on the low?

