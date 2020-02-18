Big Sean Talks To Joe Budden About His Beef With Kendrick & More [Video]

The Pull Up: Big Sean Talks To Joe Budden About His Beef With Kendrick Lamar, Dealing With Depression & More [Video]

Big Sean And Joe Budden Have A 2 Hour Conversation

Big Sean hasn’t put out an album in what feels like forever, and in the latest episode of The Pull Up, Joe Budden gets to the bottom of why that is.

Throughout the rest of the interview, the Detroit native talks about what really happened between what fans thought was beef between him and Kendrick Lamar, his relationship with Jhené Aiko, struggling with his mental health, and so much more.

Check out the interview down below to hear the conversation in full:

