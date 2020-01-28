Toxic In Love: Here’s What Happened When Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Cozied Up At The Roc Nation Brunch

This pic of Jhené and Big Sean at the #RocNationBrunch makes me so happy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mB5KmvG14r — Zyko (@drizzzy__dre__) January 26, 2020

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Pop Up At Roc Nation Brunch

Well, it’s happening (again): Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are back at it again with the toxic shenanigans. This time, loving on each other at the star-studded Roc Nation brunch where they snapped lovely photos in front of extravagant floral arrangements while staring into each other eyes–whew, the romance.

How long they’ll be back in love before breaking up (again), we don’t know, but it seems like they should just stop playing and be together foreverrr.

The day Big sean and Jhene split is the day I give up on relationships and love periodt ❤️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PWfptGOaNP — Awmotion Plus 🧶 (@ClassifiedDom) January 26, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Big Sean & Jhene Aiko.