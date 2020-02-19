Protect Da Brand Upgrade: Moneybagg YEOWWW Cops A Lickable New Pair Of Teeth

Moneybagg Yo Transforms His Looks With All New Teeth

MoneyBagg Yo has undergone a drastic transformation and his lady fans are LOVING it.

The Memphis reppin’ rapper has removed the silvery machinery he’s known for from his mouth and traded it for fresh-looking, shiny white enamel. He’s been sharing sneak peeks of his new smile on social media. Here is Moneybagg’s grill before the upgrade:

For the quick transformation, Moneybagg took a trip to Colombia with girlfriend Ariana Fletcher to see Dr. Mario Alfonso Montoya. The rapper thanked the highly sought after doctor for his spectacular new smile on Instagram.

What do YOU think of Moneybagg’s new smile? An upgrade or nah?

Like we mentioned before, ladies are really liking the MB’s new set of jibs. Hit the flip to see what they’re all gushing over.