Ellen Surprises AMAZING Black DC Teacher Who Pampers His Students [VIDEO]

Ellen Recognizes DC Teacher Azel Prather For His Work With Kids

We love black men like Azel Prather and are soooo happy that people like Ellen are giving his hard work the attention that it deserves. The DC educator, who specializes in early childhood education went all out after learning that many of his students couldn’t afford haircuts. He created a pamper day and brought stylists and nail techs into his classroom to make a difference for the kids he works with every day.

Watch his “Ellen” segment below:

We love this so much! We are keeping Azel and his students in our prayers and hope that he continues to get the funding he needs to keep his programs around for years to come. Our nation’s capitol is one of the toughest cities to grow up in and we love that Azel is making sure his students are getting the love and nurturing they need to be healthy, happy and productive!