Police Offer $2,000 Reward For Info In Shooting At Kandi’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant

Police Offer $2,000 Reward For Info In Shooting At Old Lady Gang
A reward is up for grabs in connection with the shooting at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta restaurant. East Point police are offering $2,000 on a man who opened fire and injured three people on Valentine’s Day. The AJC reports that police also released a photo of the suspect.
“We are actively looking for a suspect but do not have any further information at this time,” East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover said.
The three shooting victims, whose names have not been released, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The AJC adds that anyone with information should contact East Point police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
As previously reported Kandi released a statement on the shooting and encouraged someone to come forward to police.
“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.”
“We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”
