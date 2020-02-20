We Byke! Lavar Ball Announces The Return Of Big Baller Brand After Fraud Fiasco With Ex-Partner

Lavar Ball Announces The Return Of Big Baller Brand

Lavar Ball is the epitome of a black father giving his all to provide for his children so he can give them every opportunity possible. Even if his delivery or way of handling things doesn’t always rub everyone the right way, there is no doubt that his intentions are pure.

From the start, Lavar has spoken proudly of being a Black-owned business owner and risking it all to make him and his kids’ dreams come true. Not only that, he’s spoken most of his dreams into reality including producing his own line of sneakers via Big Baller Brand and his son, Lonzo, getting drafted to the Lakers, just as he said it all would happen.

No great story comes without trials and tribulations, which were very present for Lavar and his brand last year. His son, Lonzo, was traded to New Orleans while cutting all ties with Big Baller Brand, then his business partner, Alan Foster, was exposed for stealing $1.5 million from the company. Plus, it all played out in the public eye and on their hit Facebook Watch show.

As the true businessman that he is, Lavar didn’t give up, and yesterday, he blessed us with the announcement that Big Baller Brand is back! Hate him or love him, you’ve got to love the message he is sending and his determination to succeed.

If everyone was as passionate as Lavar, the world would be in good hands. You can see his passion and excitement flow through his announcement below, and of course, support a black-owned business by shopping at BigBallerBrandInc.com