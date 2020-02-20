The "Black Ink Crew" Super Trailer For Season 8 [Video]

Evictions, Breakups & Tears: Peep The “Black Ink Crew” Super Trailer For Season 8 [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew VH1

Source: VH1 / Getty

Black Ink Crew: New York Super Trailer Season 8

In case you were looking forward to the OG Black Ink Crew shop to return, the time is almost here.

Ceaser’s seemingly cleaning house this coming season, and it’s gonna be a whole new Black Ink. Meanwhile, Bae is facing her worst fear — her father! And eventually, Cease steps to Ryan over him and Kitty’s going-no-where-fast romance.

Peep the trailer below.

Black Ink Crew: New York returns Wednesday, February 26 at 8/7c on VH1.

