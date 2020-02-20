BlackInkCHI: Phor Found Out If He Fathered Teenage Iyana & Results Have Fans GAGGING

Phor Gets DNA Results On Iyana

Remember early on in the new season of “Black Ink Chicago”, Phor was confronted by a fling from over a decade ago who alleged that he was the father of her teenage daughter, Iyana. Well, the results are finally in after Phor reached out to the woman to meet in person and even meeting Iyna weeks back!

According to DNA test results…

This suspense is just TOO MUCH Y’ALL 😩 How do you think Iyanah’s mom will react to the results? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/Gm0RoOFMHH — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) February 20, 2020

…

You are NOT the father 🎉 #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/A4elacjpV1 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) February 20, 2020

Phor is NOT the father!!!

Obviously, this result has fans of the show asking QUESTIONS. Like, whyyyy would they even let the child on tv? Hit the flip to see how #BlackInkCHI fans took the news of Phor not being Iyana’s daddy.