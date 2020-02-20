Phor Found Out If He Fathered Teenage Iyana & Results Have Fans GAGGING
#BlackInkCHI: Phor Found Out If He Fathered Teenage Iyana & Results Have Fans GAGGING
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Phor Gets DNA Results On Iyana
Remember early on in the new season of “Black Ink Chicago”, Phor was confronted by a fling from over a decade ago who alleged that he was the father of her teenage daughter, Iyana. Well, the results are finally in after Phor reached out to the woman to meet in person and even meeting Iyna weeks back!
According to DNA test results…
…
Phor is NOT the father!!!
Obviously, this result has fans of the show asking QUESTIONS. Like, whyyyy would they even let the child on tv? Hit the flip to see how #BlackInkCHI fans took the news of Phor not being Iyana’s daddy.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.