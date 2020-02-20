Quavo & Martell Bring H.O.M.E. Experience To NBA All-Star Weekend

Chi-Town Drip: Quavo & Martell Bring World-Famous H.O.M.E. Experience To NBA All-Star Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
Martell & BET brought the world-famous Martell H.O.M.E. experience to NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago flowing with drinks and drip from special guest performer/Martell ambassador, Quavo.

Guests enjoyed specialty Martell cocktails at the exclusive event headlined by the Migos star who ran through his platinum catalog.

Earlier in the day, guests who attended Martell H.O.M.E. experienced a series of live podcasts hosted by Sarunas Jackson and Nick Young, as well as Kenyon Martin & Nick Storm.

For more info on Martell’s H.O.M.E. experience, click here.

