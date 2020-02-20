Seen On The Scene: Lil Rel And More Attend Hennessy Hosted Black History Month Dinner At Vector 90

- By Bossip Staff
Hennessy Black History Month Dinner

Source: Adrian Javon / Hennessy

In the immaculate space that Nipsey Hussle built as a hub of creativity for his community, Vector90, Hennessy celebrated Black History Month with a dinner prepared by Chef Will Jones.

Guests dined on lamb chops, Crab cakes, Shrimp & Grits and more all from the creative mind of Anthony Davis’ personal chef. Guests included former NFL Quarterback EJ Manuel, Actor/Comedian Lil Rel, Singer Jesse Boykins iii, Fashion Designer Nichole Lynel & more.”

