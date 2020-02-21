BYE CRUSTY: Pettiest Reactions To Boosie Getting Jazzy Jeffed From Planet Fitness Over Zaya Wade Comments

Me, the planet fitness employee, kicking boosie out pic.twitter.com/xRblQ8qStW — lucky star (@krisormound) February 20, 2020

WELP, it certainly looks like Boosie’s loud, wrong and offensive comments about Zaya Wade got him banned from his local Planet Fitness in a not-shocking-at-all development that sent him over the edge.

OF COURSE Boosie cried RACISM and accused the popular chain of having roaches which failed to drown out the applause for Planet Fitness standing against harmful transphobia.

Boosie sneaking into planet fitness 🤚🏼 pic.twitter.com/hzdQn7uiMl — YoBoiSallyJankins (@DaToeSucker) February 21, 2020

