Pettiest Reactions To Boosie Getting Banned From Planet Fitness
BYE CRUSTY: Pettiest Reactions To Boosie Getting Jazzy Jeffed From Planet Fitness Over Zaya Wade Comments
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
WELP, it certainly looks like Boosie’s loud, wrong and offensive comments about Zaya Wade got him banned from his local Planet Fitness in a not-shocking-at-all development that sent him over the edge.
OF COURSE Boosie cried RACISM and accused the popular chain of having roaches which failed to drown out the applause for Planet Fitness standing against harmful transphobia.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Boosie getting Jazzy Jeffed from Planet Fitness on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.