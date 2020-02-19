WhoAskedYou: Here’s What Happened When Boosie Spoke On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya

How Dwayne Wade's conversation with his child went in Boosie's head. pic.twitter.com/CUrl31gnNC — Fudge Twelve (@FudgeTwelve) February 19, 2020

Boosie Speaks On D. Wade’s Daughter, Sparks Backlash

Our fave loud and wrong rapper Boosie was back at it AGAIN with the loud and wrong shenanigans–this time, speaking loudly and wrongly about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya‘s transition that he, uh, took to the extreme in a baffling moment that, naturally, flipped social media upside down.

Whyyyy Boosie refuses to stick to his entertaining brand of debauchery, we may never know, but he’s been getting dragged by his flat top for a smooth 24 hours.

has everybody lost they damn mind? pic.twitter.com/Ru0gtWT7ph — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🐎 (@theerkj) February 19, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Boosie’s Zaya Wade comments on the flip.