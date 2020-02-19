WhoAskedYou: Here’s What Happened When Boosie Spoke On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya

Here's What Happened When Boosie Spoke On Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya
- By Bossip Staff
Boosie Speaks On D. Wade’s Daughter, Sparks Backlash
Our fave loud and wrong rapper Boosie was back at it AGAIN with the loud and wrong shenanigans–this time, speaking loudly and wrongly about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya‘s transition that he, uh, took to the extreme in a baffling moment that, naturally, flipped social media upside down.
Whyyyy Boosie refuses to stick to his entertaining brand of debauchery, we may never know, but he’s been getting dragged by his flat top for a smooth 24 hours.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Boosie’s Zaya Wade comments on the flip.
