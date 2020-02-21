Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Why She CHOOSES To Stay Single [Video]
Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour Visionaries: Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Why She CHOOSES To Stay Single [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Success Without Marriage & More
On February 15, actress, director, singer and business owner Tracee Ellis Ross joined Oprah on stage in Dallas, Texas, where they discussed a multitude of different topics, including success without marriage, growing up with Diana Ross, the beauty of eating soup, and more.
Beside being so talented in so many different areas, the Black-ish star always seems to stump people with her decision to be single at 47-years-old. In this interview, she explains her decision and talks about why getting married and having babies isn’t the only life path that should be deemed successful.
Check out the interview down below to hear Tracee’s entire conversation with Oprah.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.