Chance The Rapper Shares An Old Video From His ‘Acid Rap’ Days…And Lizzo Was The One Interviewing Him!

Lizzo Interviewed Chance The Rapper Years And Years Ago

On Thursday, Chance The Rapper decided to share a quick #TBT on his Instagram page, posting footage of an old clip of an interview he did before Acid Rap came out. That alone would be nostalgic enough in itself, but what really makes this video stand-out is that the one-and-only Lizzo is the one interviewing Chance!

“Anybody recognize the woman interviewing me??” He wrote in his caption, before giving fans an explanation. “It was 2012, a year before Acid Rap even dropped, and I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom…I’ve watched Lizzo work her ass off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day 1 best friends’ hard work, and her own God given Talent. I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey.”

Just as the Chicago native mentioned, the interview took place in Minneapolis almost 10 years ago now in late 2012, a few months before Chance dropped his project, Acid Rap–which was almost a year before Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released.

It’s crazy to see how far she’s come since her days interviewing the stars, to now being one of the biggest names in music. As Chance pointed out, the two of them now have the same amount of Grammy awards!

If you need a pick-me-up today, check out this footage to get a first-hand look at just how quickly life can change for the better.