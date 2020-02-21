2 Ex-Ohio State Footballers Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping 19-Year-Old Girl

Former Ohio State University football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21-years-old, were indicted today for the kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old girl according to ABCNews.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says the incident took place on February 4 inside Riep’s apartment. O’Brien says that the girl went over to an apartment to watch movies and at some point was restrained and forced to have oral and vaginal sex with both men.

If Amir and Jahsen are convicted they are facing 33 years in prison and permanent stay on the sex offender registry.

Ryan Day, head coach at OSU, had already dismissed both players from the team stating:

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” he said.

Everything about this is bad.