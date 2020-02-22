Protect Yourself: Video Surfaces Of Blac Youngsta Pulling Out A Draco While On Stage In South Carolina

Video Surfaces Showing Blac Youngsta Onstage With A Draco

Being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in entertainment, if not America as a whole. Most artists use music to get them out of the streets, but sometimes, that lifestyle and the people associated with it will still follow them into their newfound way of living. Regardless, whether its someone from their own hometown trying to ruin their success or random strangers, threats are always around the next corner waiting to catch them slipping.

Earlier this week, Blac Youngsta was performing at a club in South Carolina when things seemed to get hectic. After the passing of NYC artist Pop Smoke, all rappers are on high alert, as they should be. When things started getting out of hand at the club, footage shows Blac Youngsta letting everyone know that he isn’t taking any chances with his life and pulls out a Draco while he’s on stage.

For those who don’t know, a Draco is a semi-automatic high powered assault rifle, which draws inspiration from the infamous AK-47 and is similar to an AR15. In short, it’s something you should not see in a club or outside of a controlled environment.

As of now, not many details are known about the cause of the chaos, besides a couple chairs being thrown which ultimately led to the escalation. One thing we can tell is that the Draco being pulled out seriously calmed everyone back down and luckily, Blac Youngsta made it back home safely that night.

Check out the footage of the incident down below.