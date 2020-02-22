A Lil’ Positivity: A 22-Year-Old Man Gets Accepted To Harvard Law After Being Homeless Most Of His Life

A 22-Year-Old Man Gets Accepted To Harvard Law After Being Homeless

According to KCRA, Harold Grigsby III found his path out the hood to graduate school in the most uncommon of ways.

Grigsby, 22, said a robbery accusation in San Francisco once landed him in juvenile hall, and, afterward, he started hitting the books to make the most of his education. Grigsby’s biggest regret was not pushing himself and putting education first.

“Elementary school, I had good grades, but, in middle school and high school, I started to fade out..”

Grigsby started at Sacramento City College, and he eventually went to UCLA to study African American studies and public affairs. He went to work and celebrated a small victory after applying to graduate school. This was when Harvard University eventually came knocking. And, they weren’t the only ones. He also got accepted into Cornell, Northwestern University and UCLA.

With all the choices, Grigsby is still on the fence and unsure of which campus he’ll be attending. Part of the decision lies in the tuition cost at those prestigious colleges.

Grigsby said he is a good example of what happens when local kids from their communities are given the proper resources to succeed.