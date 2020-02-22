Sounds About White: 36-Year-Old Arrested For Calling ‘911’ After Being Removed From Her Parents’ Cell Phone Plan

Woman Calls ‘911’ Because She Was Taken Off Of Her Parents’ Phone Plan

Even after having already received a warning to not call 911 unless there’s an emergency, a 36-year-old Ohio woman once again dialed those three numbers to tell responders that her parents had booted her from their cell phone plan.

Because of that, she was arrested, according to reports from News 5 Cleveland.

The woman in question, Seloni Khetarpal, explained that she called the number again because “she believed it to be a legitimate issue.” Because of her reckless dialing, she was subsequently charged for disrupting public services, which is a fourth-degree felony.

Khetarpal’s arrest took place this past Thursday, February 13. Since the whole root of her call was that her parents yanked her off the phone plan, it’s not exactly clear what phone she used to call the police.

According to jail records, Khetarpal repeatedly called into the dispatch center asking the cops to come to her home because her parents were kicking her off the plan that they pay for. On that same evening, around 6 p.m., an officer called her to tell her not to call that line unless the reason for doing so was legitimate.

About two hours after that, she is said to have disregarded that advice and ended up calling again, which is what lead to her arrest.

Seloni Khetarpal was released on $2500 bond, and a preliminary hearing for these charges has been scheduled for February 27.