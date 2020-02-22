So Sad: Jadakiss Talks About Losing More Young Artists In The Last Year Than Throughout His Whole Career [Video]

Jadakiss Talks About All The Young Artists We’ve Lose Recently

When speaking on his upcoming album Ignatius, Jadakiss explained why he dedicated it to his late friend and mentor, Ruff Ryder’s A&R manager Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson. While talking about his fallen friend, the rapper also recalls his memory of Pop Smoke in light of his untimely passing, along with discussing the fact that hip-hop has lost so much young talent in the past couple of years.

Check out the video down below to see what Jadakiss has to say: