Pre-Annihilation Tunes: D Smoke Accompanied Deontay Wilder For His Over-The-Top Ring Walk [Video]

Watch Deontay Wilder’s Entrance, Featuring The Sounds Of D Smoke

Saturday night’s rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury didn’t exactly go as planned for a lot of people. The Bronze Bomber came out looking shaky and got beaten up so badly that his team had to throw in the towel, giving the heavyweight title over to his opponent.

Before the fight, however, Wilder entered the ring by putting on a show. D Smoke rapped one of his new tracks, “Black Habits” as he accompanied the formerly-undefeated fighter to the ring before things went all the way left.

Regardless of how the match went down, this is still a huge moment for the Rhythm + Flow champion. Check out the entrance for yourself down below: