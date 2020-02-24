From Scrambled Eggs To Red Snapper: Everything Tiffany Haddish Eats In A Day [Video]

Here’s Everything Tiffany Haddish Eats In A Day

Just like a true foodie, what Tiffany Haddish eats on any given day depends on where in the world she is–and because of her busy schedule full of traveling and press, that answer is always different.

In the latest episode of Harper’s BAZAAR’s #FoodDiaries, the comedian and actress imparts some priceless wisdom, from managing hangry mood swings to eating pickles with unconventional add-ons. She also talks about her love of fish, pastrami, and her number one food: chicken.

Check out the video down below to see what Tiffany Haddish eats in a day.